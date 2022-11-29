U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,850 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,850 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after buying an additional 266,353 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

NYSE:XPO opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

