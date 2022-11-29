U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

NFG stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $75.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

