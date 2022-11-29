Seeyond Has $739,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Seeyond raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average of $165.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

