Seeyond Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

Shares of LULU opened at $363.28 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $468.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

