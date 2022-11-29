The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Decreased by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $549,574,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $245.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.14. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

