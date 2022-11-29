CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,634,000 after buying an additional 403,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,316,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,584,000 after buying an additional 425,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after buying an additional 131,548 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

