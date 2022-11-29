U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after buying an additional 196,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $127.90.

