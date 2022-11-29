Seeyond Has $710,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Seeyond raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 173.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.2 %

LRCX opened at $443.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.54 and its 200-day moving average is $440.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

