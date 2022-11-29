Seeyond Sells 1,497 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Seeyond cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Crown were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth $443,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 320,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

