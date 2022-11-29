Seeyond Has $933,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $107.18.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

