U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at $428,788,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,310,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,478 shares of company stock worth $80,792,616. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

