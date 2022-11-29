Seeyond Buys 7,954 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Seeyond increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 162.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 447.8% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 654,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.9 %

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

