ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Position Lessened by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,934 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

