Seeyond Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

NYSE:CAT opened at $232.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

