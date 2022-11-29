Seeyond Sells 336 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Seeyond cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in International Paper were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Down 2.6 %

IP stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

