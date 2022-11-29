Seeyond Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $177.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $230.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

