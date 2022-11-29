Seeyond Boosts Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Seeyond grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 124.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $795.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $824.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $763.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 2.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

