Seeyond Boosts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 135,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 83,083 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

