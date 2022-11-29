Seeyond Cuts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $158.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

