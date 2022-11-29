Seeyond Has $816,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Exelon were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 48.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $74,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

