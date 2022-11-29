Seeyond Trims Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Seeyond reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Wedbush started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of MNST opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,276 shares of company stock worth $14,041,522. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

