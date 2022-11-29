Seeyond Reduces Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Seeyond lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in UDR were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after acquiring an additional 816,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
UDR Trading Down 2.0 %
UDR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
