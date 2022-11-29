Seeyond Sells 1,741 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CF opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.