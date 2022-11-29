Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $260.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.65.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

