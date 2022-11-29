Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Boosted by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

