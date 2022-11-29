Seeyond Has $788,000 Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,682,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 121.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 581,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 319,128 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 413,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $8,971,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays lowered their target price on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

