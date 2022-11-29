Seeyond Grows Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

ALB stock opened at $266.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.03. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

