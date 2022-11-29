Seeyond Has $806,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Seeyond decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 438,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,533.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 53,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 604.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 260,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

