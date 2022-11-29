BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,283 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,527,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,490,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 76.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 741,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,517,000 after acquiring an additional 321,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BNTX opened at $161.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $374.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.12.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.15.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

