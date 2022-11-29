Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $232,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $1,717,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6,076.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $1,337,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.37. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $365.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

