Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 9,751 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 61.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 225.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on JBGS. TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Activity

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

