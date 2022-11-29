Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,502.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 91,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Airbnb by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 159,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $101,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 810,794 shares of company stock valued at $91,682,434. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.