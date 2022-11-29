Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 274,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 277,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tecnoglass Trading Down 3.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.