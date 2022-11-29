Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

