Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $243,000 in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in Vipshop by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 22.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,126 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Vipshop by 43.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,292,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vipshop by 24.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,911,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Up 2.2 %

VIPS opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vipshop Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.66.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.