RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 289.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 182,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 21.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 80.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral Price Performance

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,203.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,141 shares of company stock valued at $379,606 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $226.70.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.