11,378 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 20,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.53) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

