Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,256,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

