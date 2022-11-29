IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $473.13.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $400.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.11 and its 200-day moving average is $366.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after buying an additional 68,859 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.