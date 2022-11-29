Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 91,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 63.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 25.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

