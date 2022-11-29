Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Stock analysts at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $180.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,408.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,735 shares of company stock valued at $892,383. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 46.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,264,000 after purchasing an additional 727,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

