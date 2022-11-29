APi Group (NYSE:APG) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.43.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. APi Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. APi Group’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,078,000 after buying an additional 1,261,405 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 866,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after buying an additional 746,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 593,739 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

