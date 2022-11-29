TheStreet Lowers Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of FRBK opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 226,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 90.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

