TheStreet Upgrades Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Park Aerospace Price Performance
NYSE:PKE opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $281.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.64. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 41.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 361,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
