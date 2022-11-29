Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

NYSE ESRT opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after purchasing an additional 154,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,236,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,579 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,558,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,705,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,548,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

