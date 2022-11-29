Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.79% of Masimo worth $275,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Masimo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $695,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

MASI opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $299.78.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

