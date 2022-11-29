Korea Investment CORP Has $5.29 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,993 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 67.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

