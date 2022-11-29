Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,192 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.92% of Essex Property Trust worth $326,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 33,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESS opened at $210.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.76 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.24.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

