Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 63.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,485.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $244.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.