Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.1 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.